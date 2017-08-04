County sports partnership seeks new board member

Shropshire’s county sports partnership, Energize, is looking to bring more digital marketing expertise to its board of trustees.

The organisation, based at University Centre Shrewsbury, promotes a broad range of sport and physical activity across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

“We are seeking to recruit a new board member who has digital marketing expertise, and can help us drive forward exciting plans we have for the future,” said chief executive Chris Child.

“A new Energize strategy is due to be launched soon, and we have a renewed remit from Sport England too, so we want someone who can help us, and our partners, to make the county a more active place in which to live and work.

“We are particularly looking for someone who can bring expertise in market and audience insight, which will help us with our focus on what the customer wants, and needs.”

He added: “This is an ideal position for someone with a passion for improving people’s lives through the power of physical activity and sport.

“But it is also an exciting opportunity for a person who is looking for Board-level experience to enhance their own personal development.”

The board meets four times a year, in Shrewsbury or Telford, with a further business planning day held at Lilleshall.

Members are also encouraged to contribute to specific projects or charity campaigns organised by Energize, such as the annual awards night, and the Shropshire Homes School Sport Festival.

For an application pack, or more information, contact Mr Child on 07960 855016, or email info@energizestw.org.uk.

Energize believes there is an activity out there for everyone – whether they see themselves as being ‘sporty’ or not – and aims to help people ‘get their hearts beating faster’.