Shropshire Council issues update on parking machines accepting the new £1 coin

Shropshire Council has today issued an update regarding pay and display parking machines accepting the new £1 coin.

In Shrewsbury, all on-street pay and display parking machines, plus the machines at the Bridge Street, Raven Meadows and St Austin’s Street car parks, now accept the new £1 coin, and card payments.

In Bridgnorth, the machines in the Sainsbury’s, Innage Lane and Listley Street car parks now accept the new £1 coin.

All machines in Much Wenlock car parks will accept the new £1 coin.

The council is still waiting for its supplier to convert the remaining machines. Outstanding machine conversions are expected to begin on Monday 14 August 2017 and, as individual machines are converted, notices will be placed on them.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and transport, said:

“We appreciate that this is frustrating for many people and apologise for any inconvenience caused. However, this work will soon be complete and we thank people for their patience while it is carried out.”

Machines which have not yet been upgraded will accept all other denominations of UK coins. In Shrewsbury people also have the option of paying by phone at Frankwell, Bridge Street and St Austin’s Street car parks.

Shropshire Council says its car park officers are aware that people may need to leave their vehicles for a short period while they find the correct coins.