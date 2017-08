A man from Telford has been charged with sexual assault after an incident in Aqueduct on Tuesday.

Alistair Taylor, aged 22 has been charged with sexual assault on a woman, assault causing actual bodily harm and with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

The assault took place in a wooded area close to Majestic Way.

Taylor appeared at Telford Magistrates Court this morning and has been remanded into custody.

