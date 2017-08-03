Major reconstruction of Castlefields Way to begin next week

A major route from south Telford through to Dawley and Telford Town Centre is going to be completely reconstructed.

The work will begin on Monday August 7 and is scheduled to last for 18 days with completion set for Friday August 25.

Work on Castlefields Way from Castlefields Roundabout to just past Southall Road will be completed in sections so that access is retained to all residents and businesses.

A full diversion will be in place around the site through Southall Road – Brookside Avenue – Holmer Farm Road – A442 – A4168 to Castlefields Roundabout and vice versa.

Tests have revealed that there are issues with the sub structure of the road, cracking on the surface as well as some subsidence so a full reconstruction is needed to improve ride quality and drainage.

Dom Proud, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Service Delivery Manager for Highways, said:

“This is essential maintenance that has been deliberately scheduled during the school summer holidays when roads are quieter. “However, we do realise it will cause some disruption so we’d like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience.”