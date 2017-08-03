Historic north Shropshire house to open as part of Invitation to View scheme

The owner of an historic house in north Shropshire will include rare colour wartime photos and a newly restored 200-year-old library as part of a personal tour of his ancestral home next week.

Philip Godsal of Iscoyd Park, near Whitchurch, will be hosting visitors on the afternoon of Tuesday August 8 as part of the Invitation to View scheme.

Visitors will be given a tour of the house and gardens by Mr Godsal who co-owns the property – which now operates as an award-winning wedding and private events venue – with his son and daughter in law. The tour starts at 2.30pm.

Mr Godsal, who lived at Iscoyd Park for almost 30 years before handing over the running of the property to his son, Phil, said he was very much looking forward to conducting the tour around his “much-loved” ancestral home.

“This is the second personal tour I will be giving this summer,” said Mr Godsal.

“The first was a sell-out but there are still a few spaces available for next Tuesday.

“On this occasion we will be able to show some incredibly rare colour images of Iscoyd Park when it was used as a hospital and prisoner-of-war camp in World War II.

“The books in the library are looking wonderful as they are in the middle of being cleaned by a group of volunteers from Tarporley.

“The Invitation to View scheme initiative has proved extremely successful. Much of its popularity lies in the fact that the properties are inhabited by the owning families, and the tours are given by those who have enormous pride in and knowledge of their family home.

“The scheme appeals to country home enthusiasts who are interested in both the history of the property itself and the family who own it.

“As well as a tour of the house and landscaped gardens, we will be offering refreshments in the form of home-made cakes and biscuits, and teas and coffees.”

To obtain tickets, which are £18 each, contact Invitation to View on 01206 573948.