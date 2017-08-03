Family pay tribute to Ludlow woman who died following collision on A49

The family of a Ludlow woman who was involved in a collision on A49 near Leominster, on Sunday, 23 July have paid tribute to her.

Hannah Blakeway, aged 55, died on Monday 31 July following injuries received after a collision involving a silver Vauxhall Zafira and two Landrover Freelanders at around 6.23pm.

Her family said: “Hannah was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, who was adored by her husband and will be missed forever.

“Hannah was well known in the local community, especially for the 15 years she spent working as a cook at the Churchill house nursing home.”

“Hannah will be missed by family, friends, neighbours and members of the Community.

“We would like to thank all emergency services involved, including the rapid response air ambulance team that flew Hannah and her husband to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, and those all involved in their care.

“And special thanks to the unknown couple that were on holiday at the time, who were in the area and cared for the children at the roadside, thank you for the kind and caring word that have been received.

“The family would like to thank everyone for their kind words and messages of sympathy at this sad time and asked the media to respect their privacy and give them time to come to terms with their loss.”

Police are following a number of enquiries to help with their investigation of the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have seen any of the vehicles and the manner in which they were being driver prior to the collision, should get in touch. If you have any information, please call 101 quoting incident number 640S of 23 July.