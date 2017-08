A car ended up in a ditch after it left the road in north Shropshire this afternoon.

The incident happened on Church Lane in Whixall close to Whixall Social Centre at just after 2.30pm.

A male casualty was assisted from the vehicle by fire service personnel after being assessed by ambulance staff.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Prees and Wem along with West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police.