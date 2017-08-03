Community workshops to take place as part of midwife-led units review

A series of community workshops are to take place as the next stage in a review of midwife-led units by Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Groups.

The planned programme of community workshops aim to give people that have experience of the MLU service a chance to be part of the discussions and feedback.

They follow a launch event being held in Shrewsbury with key stakeholders, including clinicians and patient organisations, to help identify key themes and ideas, which will then be shared for further discussion at each community workshop.

Supporting these events, and to give as many people as possible the chance to give their feedback, there will also be a survey going live later this month. This is currently being drafted by an independent organisation and will be published on the CCGs’ websites.

Local GP and Clinical Director, Women’s and Children for the CCGs Dr Jessica Sokolov said:

“It is really important that we involve people who use the services in the review. We value their opinions. Through their feedback, we can learn from their experiences to help inform and shape our local MLU services for the future.

“The details of the events are being finalised at the moment but we wanted to let people know the dates and venues as soon as possible.”

Details are now being finalised for a set of community workshops, and people are being asked to save the date and make a note of the venues.

– Thursday, 14 September 10am – 12.30pm at Cabin Lane Church, The Whole Life Christian Centre, Cabin Lane, Oswestry, SY11 2LQ.

– Monday, 18 September 10am – 12.30pm at The Rockspring Community Centre, Sandford Road, Ludlow, SY8 1SX.

– Wednesday, 20 September 10am – 12.30pm at St James Hall, Lodge Lane, Bridgnorth, WV15 5DD.

– Friday, 22 September 10am -12.30pm at Festival Drayton Centre, Frogmore Rd, Market Drayton, TF9 3AX.

– Monday, 25 September 10am -12.30pm at Park Lane Centre, Woodside, Telford, TF7 5QZ.

Full details on how to register for the events and take part in the survey will be announced shortly on the CCGs’ web sites and shared by social media.