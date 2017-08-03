Teenage boy seriously injured following collision near Shrewsbury

A teenage boy received advanced trauma care at the scene of a collision near Shrewsbury late last night.

The incident happened in Upton Magna near to the primary school at 11.15pm and involved a green Vauxhall Corsa.

There had been five occupants within the vehicle at the time of the incident.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “When the emergency services arrived they found a car which had collided with a concrete post; four occupants were out of the car.

“A 16-year-old teenage boy, a rear seat passenger, was unconscious. Upon assessment by ambulance staff, he was found to have sustained a serious head injury. Whilst ambulance staff worked to administer trauma care to the boy, the fire service quickly worked around them to release the teenager from the wreckage.

“The boy was given advanced pain relief, oxygen and other interventions to help stabilise his condition before he was immobilised onto a spinal board and taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital for further emergency care; MERIT travelled in the back of the ambulance with the crew to continue treatment and monitoring en route.

“The four other occupants were assessed at the scene but were uninjured and didn’t require hospital treatment.”

Police officers are appealing for anyone who may have been within the area at the time of the incident to come forward. They are also keen to people who saw the car and the manner in which it was being driven before the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident 832s of 2 August 2017.