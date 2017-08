Emergency services were called after a man went into the River Severn in Shrewsbury late last night.

The incident happened in Chester Street at around 11.40pm, the man managed to get himself out of the river.

Three fire appliances including the Water Rescue Unit were mobilised from Baschurch and Shrewsbury. An operations officer was also in attendance.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police also attended.