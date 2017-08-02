Shropshire claim victory as they hosted Under 11 Girls’ T15 Festival

Shropshire claimed victory with an unbeaten record when they hosted an Under 11 Girls’ T15 Festival at Wrekin College.

The festival featured visiting sides from Worcestershire, Warwickshire and Derbyshire with each team taking on the other in a round-robin format.

In their first game, Shropshire enjoyed a comfortable nine-wicket victory over Worcestershire to help build confidence after losing the toss and being asked to field first.

All the bowlers stepped up and kept things tight with Esther Hurford taking 3-11, Phoebe Jones 2-9 and Isabella Harpin 2-8 with Amy Griffiths and Lauren Kenvyn claiming the other two wickets.

A patient innings of 15 not out from Lauren in a 44-run partnership for the second wicket with Ella Thomas saw Shropshire home in the final over.

Skipper Amy Griffiths won the toss and decided to bat first on an excellent wicket in the second game, but Shropshire struggled for runs finishing on 55-4 in the face of some tight bowling and fielding from Warwickshire.

Lauren again showed good resistance to top score with an unbeaten 11.

But the bowlers then stepped up to the plate and restricted Warwickshire to 47-7 with Esther again leading the attack with 2-7 and tight fielding marshalled by skipper Amy resulting in three run outs in the first six overs.

The final game was the decider against Derbyshire with both teams having won both their earlier games.

After being put into bat, Eloise Jones hit 29 from 31 balls as Shropshire raced to 36 off the first six overs. Lauren was then joined by skipper Amy who smashed 19 off 20 balls in a 39-run unbeaten partnership for the third wicket as Shropshire finished on 90-1 from their 15 overs.

Derbyshire also started well, but after their skipper Harriet Parkin retired after reaching 30, Shropshire applied the brakes and restricted Derbyshire to 88-2 to claim victory by just two runs and take the overall winners’ trophy.

Coach Ryan Lockley said: “It was a fantastic achievement by the girls to claim victory in the festival. They were full of energy, enthusiasm and smiles all day.

“Thanks to everyone for their efforts on the day, it was a top team effort, and special thanks to Wrekin College for hosting the festival. We hope to continue with this event with neighbouring counties on a regular basis.”