Shrewsbury business re-opens after £50,000 refurbishment

A Shrewsbury business has re-opened after a £50,000 investment programme was completed.

Write Here in the town’s High Street, has been transformed into one of the best independent pen shops in the country.

John Hall, owner of the business, which employs six people, says that the refurbishment of his premises meant that is was now a leading UK retailer in this sector.

His shop has been closed for more than a month while a major refit was carried out but has now been officially re-launched with a fresh, modern look.

He commented: “We are delighted with the refurbishment which gives us more display space, a clean and bright new appearance and easier access for customers.

“This is a substantial investment for us and is a statement of our commitment to Shrewsbury, independent retailing and, of course, to pens and writing which remain as popular as ever even in this digital age!

“The town is blessed with a huge array of brilliant small shops and we think we are now one of the smartest of them all!”

John said that Write Here had already become established as a specialist in writing instruments and this was now taken another level with a complete renovation of the shop.

“We now have several hundred pens on display from at least 12 top manufacturers. Prices will range from £3.50 to £1,300 but we can get more exclusive hand-made writing instruments should customers require them.

“In addition, some new lines of stationery are being introduced and we are continuing to sell our huge range of cards, gifts, arts and writing materials,” he added.