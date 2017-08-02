Oswestry’s Zest Ladies Gym achieves Three Peak Success for charity

A team from a local Ladies Gym in Oswestry has raised over £3000.00 for Alzheimer’s Society by completing the gruelling Three Peaks challenge in under 24 hours.

The challenge involves scaling Ben Nevis, Snowden and Scafell Pike in the allotted time. The Zest team completed their challenge in 23 and 47 minutes.

Pauline Lacey, proprietor of Zest said: “We chose Alzheimer’s Society because dementia has affected so many people we all know and funding is badly needed. One of the reasons we chose Alzheimer’s Society is the impact they are having in our local area – the volunteers and fundraisers are all doing so much to help the local people affected by this disease and we were convinced our fundraising was going to a worthy organisation.

“Our Zest members and their families, friends and colleagues have been so supportive – they have surpassed themselves yet again with their generosity. Our Zest members have sponsored us for hundreds of pounds, attended special events, including a cake sale, making cakes to sell whilst the team were in action on the mountains. One of our members – Jenny Whittall even persuaded her partner to co-drive our mini bus for the team!

“We firmly believe that exercise can help with delaying dementia – studies support this and if you come and see our older ladies in action – you will see how amazing they are!”

Dementia is a growing problem as people live longer and there remains no cure for any of the diseases that cause dementia. Currently, 850,000 people are estimated to be living with dementia in the UK. Dementia is estimated to cost the UK economy £26 billion a year and this equates to nearly £32,250 per person with dementia.

Emma Dowler, Community Fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Society in Shropshire said: “I am delighted that the Zest team managed to complete their Three Peaks challenge and it is very fitting that they have raised £3,000. I am grateful for their donation and this money will help fund care and support for people with dementia along with research into the condition.”

An estimated 4,700 people over-65 in Shropshire are currently living with dementia and the condition affects many more carers, family members and colleagues.

Mikaela Warbuton, Gym Instructor at Zest said: “I was one of the younger members of the team – our ages ranged from 21 – 58 just proving that age is no barrier to fitness. We had many challenges along the way and the training was very tough but our determination, organisation and fitness ensured our success.”