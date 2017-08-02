Ocean Telecom welcomes specialist technician to its team

Shropshire telecoms firm Ocean Telecom has strengthened its team with the appointment of a specialist technician.

Chris Spriggs has joined the firm to provide IT and telecoms support after moving into the area from his hometown of Bradford.

Based at the firm’s Oswestry office, Chris will work closely with support manager Robin Talbot to provide clients with technical support in all types of issues involving mobile, broadband, hosted IP, fixed phone lines and IT hardware.

Robin Talbot said: “Chris is already proving to be a key member of our team and we are really impressed with his broad range of skills and ability to get customers up-and-running very quickly. His IT expertise will allow us to provide an extra dimension to our support service.”

Commenting on his appointment, Chris said, “I’m delighted to be working with Ocean Telecom who are one of the longest established telecoms firms in Shropshire. This role is very similar to the one I enjoyed previously, so I’m glad I can bring my skills here at a time when the company is growing. I’m looking forward to a fresh challenge and getting to know the loyal customers from a number of sectors.”

Chris started his career with a Bradford-based telecoms firm aged 17, where he completed an apprenticeship in IT and Telecoms, he supported the broadband and telephone accounts for large businesses including a national retailer with over 1000 stores. Specialising in Android and Windows, 20-year-old Chris is keen to continue developing his skills and has a particular interest in IT.

In his spare time, Chris enjoys gaming: “I’ve always been interested in computers,” said Chris, “I started taking them apart and putting them back together at the age of 16 and my passion grew from there. I feel very lucky to be working in a job that I enjoy.”