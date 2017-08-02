Ludlow Cycling Festival says get ‘on your bike’ for Macmillan

Having raised more than £20,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support, organisers of the Ludlow Cycling Festival are gearing up to make this year’s festival even bigger and better.

Cyclists from all over the West Midlands are expected to descend on Ludlow Rugby Club on Sunday 17th September, for what will be the fourth Ludlow Cycling Festival, in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Local cancer survivor and festival organiser, Ashley Green, in partnership with Islabikes is hoping this year’s festival will encourage even more people to get out on their bikes to help people living with cancer.

And, there really is something for everyone at this year’s festival.

At 8.30am the serious riders will start the South Shropshire Tors 60/106k sportive, with stops in Newcastle-on-Clun and Aston-on-Clun, finishing back at the Rugby Club.

A 30k Ride to the River guided cycle ride has everything to offer, including a riverside picnic pit-stop at Leintwardine and, for the more adventurous, a wild swim in the River Teme with kind permission of the Harley Estate.

For families and young or new riders, the 11k family ride will leave at 10:30am and will take in the peaceful lanes of the Plymouth Estate and, the guided MTB 18K Fantastic Forest will explore the best bridleways of Mortimers Forest.

With lots of entertainment planned for families, spectators and cyclists can also enjoy music from Sunshine Radio.

Ashley was first diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in the roof of his mouth in 1991, at the age of 21, which was successfully treated. In early 2011 he noticed a swollen gland under his ear and went to his GP who later confirmed the cancer had returned. He underwent eight hours of surgery, which resulted in temporary paralysis of the right side of his face, followed by six weeks of radiotherapy at The Royal Marsden in London.

Ashley believes Macmillan were essential to help him and his family get through their difficult times and says “Macmillan gave me a grant to help with travel costs when I was having my treatment over 150 miles away in London, helped us find our way through our financial worries, gave us psychological counselling to help deal with our fears of cancer and for the future, and organised rapid pain relief prescriptions from the local GP. The Cycling Festival will be a fantastic day out for the whole family, and will raise money to help cancer patients in Shropshire.”

Kate Thomas, Fundraising Manager for Macmillan in Shropshire, says “Ashley is an absolute inspiration, he has received fantastic support from Macmillan Shropshire, but he wants to repay this and how fitting that he has chosen to do something he is passionate about to raise money.

South Shropshire is such a stunning location and I know the event is going to be a huge success once again. We have support from local companies Islabikes, Whittingham Riddell, MFG Solicitors, Ludlow Brewery and Radnor Hills Mineral Water Company and the support from volunteers is incredible. All the money raised from this event will be spent in Shropshire on local services for people affected by cancer.”

Full details can be found at www.ludlowcyclingfestival.co.uk