Jayson Leutwiler leaves Shrewsbury Town for Blackburn Rovers

Canadian international Jayson Leutwiler joins Blackburn Rovers on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year-old becomes Tony Mowbray’s seventh capture of the summer transfer window so far.

Blackburn, who suffered relegation to League One last season, were on the search for a new stopper after allowing Jason Steele to join Sunderland.

Jayson Leutwiler was frozen out at Shrewsbury Town, after the arrivals of Dean Henderson and Craig MacGillivray.

He had been linked with a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers, but the Championship side signed John Ruddy and Will Norris instead.

The Swiss, who qualifies for Canada due to holding citizenship of that country, made 140 appearances for Salop during a three-year spell.

He penned a deal following his release from Middlesbrough, and kept a clean sheet in his first three matches.

A back injury ruled him out of a 2015 game against Blackpool, which ended his record of 54 consecutive league starts.

Leutwiler began his career at Basel, before taking in loan spells at Concordia Basel, Yverdon-Sport, Wohlen, and FC Schaffhausen.

He spent two seasons at Middlesbrough, making a total of five appearances for the Riverside club.

The 6ft 5 stopper, who will wear the number 13 shirt at Ewood Park, represented Switzerland at a variety of youth levels, and has since featured twice for Canada.

