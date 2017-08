Firefighters were called to fire at a home in Market Drayton yesterday evening.

The fire involved a chip pan in the kitchen of a property on Sutton Way at just before 8pm.

The fire had spread from the chip pan to laminate flooring.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and one covering jet to extinguish the fire.

Assistance was given to Prees from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service and Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service.