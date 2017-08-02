Arrest made following report of sexual assault in Telford

Police have arrested a man following a report that a woman was sexually assaulted in Telford yesterday.

The incident was reported to police shortly before 6.30pm yesterday and occurred earlier in the afternoon in a wooded area close to Majestic Way, Aqueduct in Telford.

A 22-year-old man from Telford has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and is currently in custody.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who was in the area close to Aqueduct Pools during the afternoon and may have witnessed anything that could help the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident 572S of 1 August.