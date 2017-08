A three vehicle collision has closed the A5 near at Ensdon near Montford Bridge.

The collision happened just before 8am.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury to make the vehicles safe.

It’s the second closure on the A5 which has caused delays for motorists in Shropshire this morning.

At around 4am a collision involving a lorry led to a spillage of oil which closed a northbound section of the A5 near Shrewsbury heading from Edgebold Roundabout towards Churncote Roundabout.