St Chad’s Church to celebrate 225th anniversary with afternoon of activities

St Chad’s Church in Shrewsbury is to celebrate its 225th anniversary with a special afternoon of activities later this month.

There has been a St Chad’s Church in Shrewsbury since the 8th century. The current church building was built in 1792 and with its distinctive round shape and high tower is a well-known landmark in the town.

On August 19th its creation and history will be celebrated from 2pm with the bells ringing out and cake will be cut inside the church.

At 2.30pm there will be tours of memorials with Stan Sedman, architecture with Robert Elliot and walks with Bridget Hinton ‘Ruins to Round’. The tours will run every half an hour upon demand.

At 3pm visitors will be given the opportunity to visit the church’s ringing chamber and will be encouraged to ring Shrewsbury’s familiar sounding bells. St Chad’s is looking to recruit some new bell ringers.

There will be a light installation by Andy McKeown in the vestibule with tea and cake available all afternoon in the Church Hall.

The afternoon will finish with musical director Tony Pinel and a narrated drama by Shrewsbury Heritage.

Maggie Love, one of the organisers of the event said: “We are hoping the event will be a success. Surprisingly a lot of local people have never visited the church and many do not know its intriguing history, which is fascinating. Come and find out more and enjoy some cake.”

The event is free and donations are welcome.