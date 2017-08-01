Spillage closes section of A5 northbound in Shrewsbury

A spillage has closed the A5 northbound in Shrewsbury heading from Edgebold Roundabout towards Churncote Roundabout.

The closure follows a collision involving a lorry in which a large amount of oil leaked from a ruptured engine sump.

The incident happened at around 4am this morning and has caused long delays for motorists during rush hour.

A section of the road is due to be resurfaced following the incident. The A5 will be closed in both directions for a time whilst the work is carried out.

Five fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Shrewsbury and Wellington along with an operations officer.

West Mercia Police is asking motorists to avoid the area, a diversion using local roads is in place.