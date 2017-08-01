Rybrook supports British Triathlon Team woman

Rybrook BMW and MINI, of Shrewsbury, are supporting a Shropshire woman who has qualified for the British Team in the forthcoming Triathlon World Championships.

Leonie Keeling, aged 36, from Cockshutt, near Ellesmere only took part in her first ever Triathlon event last year.

Having qualified in June, Leonie will now go on to represent Great Britain in her age group at the forthcoming Triathlon World Championships in Rotterdam, Holland in September, where she will attempt a Sprint course of 750m swim, followed by a 20km bike ride and then a 5km run.

Leonie, said: “I am really grateful to the team here at Rybrook for supporting me in this pursuit and now hope that by continuing with my rigorous training schedule I can go on to do them proud in the event itself.”

Rybrook general sales manager Dale MacKenzie, commented: “Leonie’s husband Paul is a valued member of our team of technicians here so we were delighted to offer Leonie this support to help her pursue her dream and we are all wishing her the very best of luck in the championships next month.”