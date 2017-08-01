Police issue witness appeal to collision following death of motorcyclist

A motorcyclist has died over a month after he was involved in a collision on the B5062 near Shrewsbury.

The 51-year-old man was travelling from Roden towards High Ercall when his black Suzuki GSX 1300 left the road and ended up on a grass verge at about 12pm on Sunday 18 June.

He was found by an off duty officer, who stayed with him until the ambulance services arrived. At the time his injury appeared to be minor and was taken to Royal Shrewsbury hospital for treatment and was later discharged.

He was later re-admitted and died on Saturday 22 July.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or anybody who saw the vehicle being driven beforehand to contact West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident number 342s of 18 June 2017.