Man threatened and assaulted during robbery in Telford

A man was threatened and assaulted during a robbery in the Madeley area of Telford on Sunday.

The 27-year-old was walking along Silkin Way behind the Foresters Arms at around 10pm when he became aware of two men behind him and two men in front of him.

One of the group is understood to have threatened the victim with what is believed to be a broken bottle – before personal property was taken from his pockets.

The man was then assaulted – causing him to fall to the ground while the attackers left down Silkin Way in the direction of Ironbridge.

The victim headed towards Willowfield and shortly afterwards made a purchase at the BP garage on Mound Way.

He continued walking but as he approached Wigmores, he noticed two men – thought to be from the earlier group – who asked him for cigarettes. The offenders then assaulted the victim before heading down Mound Way towards the roundabout leading to Parkway and the B4373.

The victim suffered cuts and grazes to his head and body but did not require hospital treatment.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed either incident or who was in the areas at the time. Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference number 645S of 31 July.