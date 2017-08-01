Expansion and rebrand for leading Shropshire design agency

A Shropshire design agency has totally rebranded in order to cater for a growing local, national and international list of clients.

Salop Creative is expanding its staff and offices at the Creative Quarter on Shrewsbury Business Park and has taken on a quirky new name to mark its evolution.

Director, Joel Stone, takes up the story: “Having seen the business progressively grow over the years we decided it was time for a rebrand and have called ourselves ‘Squeak’. We think it is a simple, distinctive and certainly memorable company name!

“We now have new major clients in both Europe and Australia, alongside our regular UK customers, and feel that this is a great opportunity to freshen up our image in what is a highly competitive market.”

One of the first clients under the rebrand is Shropshire Wildlife Trust who have had a full design package created for its Lottery-funded and highly successful ‘Growing Confidence Project’, which inspires 11 to 25 year olds to become involved in conservation and the environment.

Project officer Hannah Farley, said: “We have had branding, promotional materials and a website designed by Squeak for our project and we are simply delighted with the results, which we believe provide very clear and concise information for our target audience.”

Joel, continued: “We will be expanding the design team in the very near future and creating a more suitable office environment, with bigger and better facilities, together with a dedicated training room.

“This rebrand highlights the many services we offer to our varied client list and very positive feedback so far matches the direction in which we wish to move the business forward.”