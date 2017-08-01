English Bridge gyratory improvement works begin today

A three month programme of works to improve the English Bridge gyratory in Shrewsbury begins today.

The works will include the upgrading of footpaths to improve the appearance of the area; improvements to footpaths and cycle paths along Abbey Foregate; the resurfacing of the road; and the upgrading of traffic signals and pedestrian crossings.

During the work, there will be several traffic management phases to ensure the safety of the travelling public and the workforce while work is carried out.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and transport, said:

“The work at the gyratory will enhance the area in its role as a key gateway to the town centre, bringing benefits for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians, and for local businesses and services.

“With work of this nature there will be some disruption whilst the work is undertaken; however, every effort will be made to keep any disruption to a minimum, and access to local businesses and properties will be maintained during the work. We therefore thank people for their patience and understanding.”

The work is being carried out as part of Shrewsbury Integrated Transport Package.

A detailed plan of the work can be viewed at http://new.shropshire.gov.uk/media/5828/sitp-gyratory-plan-of-works.pdf.