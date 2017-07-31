TVR and Triumphs for Loton Park weekend

Triumph and TVR sports cars are amongst a full entry for two days of competitive motor sport at Loton Park Hill Climb, near Shrewsbury, this coming weekend.

The two separate one-day events will see a wide range of classic, sports and racing cars competing against the clock up the tight and demanding parkland course, with a special invitation class for classic rally cars and Historic Marques taking part.

Members of organising club Hagley Car Club will be competing in their own Allswage Loton Park Championship, with the three classes being led by Shaun Howson, Mark Honey and Bob Ridge-Stearn.

Twelve Triumph cars will be taking part including TR8, Dolomite Sprint, TR4, GT6 and Vitesse examples, together with a dozen TVR sports cars including Griffith and Chimera models.

The class for classic marques hosts a real mix of machines with Ginetta G4, Sunbeam Tiger, MG Midget, Jaguar E-Type, Fiat X19, Lotus 7 and Nissan 350Z competing.

County entrants include Dave Newell of Telford in a Mazda MX5, Tom Seymour of Bridgnorth in a Lotus Elise, Alex Harris of Harmer Hill in a Renault Clio, Mike Reece of Shrewsbury in a Subaru Impreza, Graham Godfrey of Tenbury Wells in an Audi TT, Andrew and Shaun Howson, of Rodington in a Westfield, Samantha Lester of Ludlow in a Van Diemen, Steve Morgan of Whittington in an Empire Evo and Graham Wynn of Shifnal in a Gould GR55.

The action starts at 9am each day with practice and qualifying in the morning, immediately followed by timed competition runs in programme order with full commentary.

Loton Park Hill Climb is situated in the village of Alberbury, north west of Shrewsbury.