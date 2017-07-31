Signwriters recent work goes viral via twitter

Recent work carried out by The Severn Sign Company has gone viral after it was posted on twitter.

Saint Locks based in Shrewsbury chose The Severn Sign Company to apply their new van signwriting with the project attracting over 20,000 impressions on Twitter, 13 comments, 30 retweets and 60 likes.

This was the first time that The Severn Sign Company had carried out signwriting on behalf of Saint Locks based in Shrewsbury and were especially pleased to have them as a new vehicle graphics customer having met on Twitter.

Long-lasting vinyl was used for this van signwriting project that included their logo and contact details as well as their trade description on the lower section of their van.

The Severn Sign Company said: “We find trade descriptions to be useful when used minimally as with this design, too much text does not make a lasting visual impression. Our 4 year visible quality guarantee will ensure that this van graphics design will collect tens of thousands of impressions.”

The colour scheme of this van signwriting project was simple but consistent with the brand. Two colours at opposite ends of the colour spectrum are often The Severn Sign Company’s recommendation, this always helps make van graphics stand out from other vehicles that have been signwritten. The colours used on this van graphics design complemented each other, especially with the custom alloy wheels fitted to the vehicle.

This vehicle graphics project for Saint Locks based in Shrewsbury took less than half a day to complete at The Severn Sign Company’s premises in Telford. The project overall took a couple of days, this being from initially being contacted by Saint Locks Shrewsbury about having their van signwriting done, to the van livery being completed.