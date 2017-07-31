New management to take over running of medical practice in Whitchurch

Shropdoc which has been running Claypit Street Medical Practice in Whitchurch is to hand the contract back after struggling to recruit new GPs.

The not-for-profit company has been providing primary medical services to the patients of Claypit Street Medical Practice since 1 November 2016 following the transfer of patients from the Richmond House practice.

Dr Russell Muirhead, from Shropdoc, said:

“The move to establish the new service happened in a very short time period and the first months were spent establishing the surgery on the Whitchurch Community Hospital site. Some staff were transferred but most of the GP commitment was new and they have worked hard to deliver high quality services along with the nursing and administration staff.

“However, Shropdoc has found it difficult to recruit new GPs and staff to full time positions, which is reflected in the increasing shortage of GPs nationally. Some GPs have left the practice and it has become impossible to recruit to full time positions to continue to deliver the quality of service to patients.

“Shropdoc took on this contract with the best intentions of delivering a first class service, in the same way as we operate the Out of Hours service. Over the past few months Shropdoc has worked in collaboration with the neighbouring Practices to find a long term solution, but this has not been possible. Being unable to consistently provide proper GP cover is not a comfortable or safe position to be in and has proved impossible in the current climate; in the best interests of patients, the situation cannot continue.

“Reluctantly, the Shropdoc Board has taken the decision to hand back the contract to Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) so that another solution can be provided. Shropdoc is sorry that patients are being affected once more and has committed to support local Practices in any way it can to ensure a smooth and safe handover.”

Commenting on the Shropdoc decision Dr Tim Lyttle, for Bridgewater Family Medical Practice, said:

“Bridgewater Family Medical Practice has been approached by Shropdoc and Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group with respect to the management of Claypit Surgery.

“In keeping with a vision to bring together all General Practice services in a single purpose built facility, Bridgewater Family Medical Practice, supported by Dodington Surgery, has expressed interest in taking over the management of Claypit Surgery until March 2018. While we trust that this development will provide a more permanent provision of healthcare for patients of the Claypit Street Medical Practice, we do need to ensure that the standard of care provided to our current patients is not placed at any risk. To this end we have entered into discussions with the Clinical Commissioning Group. We hope to be able to communicate with our patients and the public further by the middle of August.

“We are also working with partners to consider the best long term solution for Claypit Street patients from April 2018.”

Dr Julian Povey, Clinical Chair for the CCG, said:

“I would like to thank the local practices for their rallying approach which means that patients can continue to receive the care they need. We have a plan in place and patients will still be able to use the Claypit Surgery. This will mean it is business as usual so patients can still get their appointments and prescriptions. We will be discussing the future plans at our Primary Care Commissioning Committee on 2nd August and will keep patients updated with any changes.”