Motorcyclist airlifted following collision on the A489 near Lydham

A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital following a collision involving a car in south Shropshire yesterday.

The incident happened shortly before 12.15pm on the A489 near Lydham, when an orange KTM motorcycle, travelling west towards Bishops Castle, was involved in a collision with a silver Skoda Fabia, travelling east towards Craven Arms.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 40’s, came off his bike and suffered serious pelvic and spinal injuries, along with fractures to his legs.

He was airlifted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

The driver of the Skoda, a man in his 70’s, was treated for shock.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or anybody who saw either vehicle being driven beforehand to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 329s of 30 July.