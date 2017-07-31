More wins in Telford racer Smith’s sights as MINI Challenge returns to Brands Hatch

Brands Hatch welcomes the swift return of the all-action MINI Challenge this weekend, 5th/6th August, for the ante-penultimate event of the 2017 season – a race meeting which Rob Smith says will be crucial for his hopes of a push for a top two championship finish.

Just three weeks ago at the Kent venue’s short 1.2-mile Indy Circuit the MINI UK VIP Customer Team driver secured his maiden win of the campaign, and first victory since 2015, with a superb pressure filled lights-to-flag drive from pole position in the first of three races during the annual MINI Festival.

All set for a repeat in the second contest, having again led from pole, Telford racer Smith was tapped out of the encounter at Paddock Hill Bend by championship rival Brett Smith which, as well as costing a likely back-to-back win, had a significant impact on Rob’s championship placing.

Going into the sixth race meeting of the season, he is an unrepresentative sixth in the championship but determined to secure a very healthy haul of points from the two races next Sunday which will be contested on the full length Grand Prix Circuit configuration.

Widely regarded as a true test of driver skill, and also car set-up, the challenge posed by the GP track is one which Smith thoroughly enjoys and it is a circuit where the Evergreen Tyres, GroupTyre and BMTR backed racer has enjoyed considerable success in the MINI category.

Securing two podiums there in 2015, his first full season in the increasingly popular one-make series, during the corresponding event last year – where the championship ran as part of the support package to the visiting Blancpain Sprint Cup – he climbed the rostrum once again.

“I do like the GP track at Brands, and we’ve gone very well there in the past, so I’m looking forward to it and hoping to keep the good momentum we’ve had over the last couple of events rolling on”, said Smith, “Taking the win on the Indy Circuit was fantastic and although what happened in the second race was a huge disappointment, we know what we’re capable of.”

Smith’s pace has been unquestionable this year, starting off the season at Oulton Park – his home track – with the Sunoco Fastest Driver of the Weekend accolade and a podium result in race two. Visiting the rostrum again at Snetterton two events later, at Silverstone Grand Prix Circuit in June he raced to a superb double podium with fastest lap in both encounters.

His victory last time out on the Indy Circuit at Brands Hatch confirmed what has truly been possible all season and, as during the previous visit to the Kent track, Smith says qualifying will again carry great importance even on the longer GP Circuit.

“Hopefully it should play into our hands there isn’t a test before the weekend, we’ll just go straight into qualifying and that should help us”, he commented, “Fingers crossed we’ll get a clear lap or two and be able to do what we did on the Indy with pole. Even though the GP track is longer, it’s still not an easy place to overtake either so qualifying will be very important again.

“There were only three hundredths of a second between me and Brett [Smith] at Silverstone GP, and that’s a lap of nearly two and a half minutes, so I think it will come down to hundredths of a second again next weekend. Two big results will be vital for our championship.”

Qualifying for the MINI Challenge competitors at Brands Hatch Grand Prix Circuit will get underway at 14.15 on Saturday, 5th August, with both races following on Sunday, 6th August – at 12.35 and 17.35 respectively. Free-to-air channel Front Runner is expected to carry the racing live.

Provisional 2017 MINI Challenge Standings: 6th Rob Smith, 367pts