Future Fit: Leaders to discuss next steps for the review of hospital services

Local health and social care partners will today meet to consider the next steps to transform hospital services in Shropshire.

The Future Fit programme board, which represents all local health organisations including councils and the Powys Teaching Health Board, will review the additional assurance work that has been carried out and decide whether the time is right for a public consultation.

The programme board will be discussing the two reports that were recommended by the Joint Committee in November 2016.

The two reports are:

Additional analysis of potential changes to Women’s and Children’s services

This report takes an in-depth look at the potential impact of changes to these services. It includes factors such as clinical effectiveness and patient safety, deprivation, accessibility and transport and rurality. It also looks at ways to reduce any potentially negative impacts on some patients.

Independent Review of the Future Fit Options Appraisal Process

This is a detailed examination of the Future Fit assurance process carried out so far. KPMG was selected to provide independent, expert analysis and recommend any further actions.

Any recommendation made by the programme board will not represent a final decision. The recommendation would only be on whether the time is right to launch a full public consultation that would last for a minimum of 12 weeks. This recommendation would need to be approved by a Joint Committee of the Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin CCGs’ Boards, which will include an Independent Chair and key observers in August, and by NHS England’s assurance process.