Future Fit: Board makes recommendation on hospital services for public consultation

Local health and social care partners met today to consider the next steps to transform hospital services in Shropshire.

The Future Fit programme board reviewed the additional assurance work that has been carried out to decide whether the time is right for a public consultation.

Two reports were considered today:

Additional analysis of potential changes to Women’s and Children’s services

This report takes an in-depth look at the potential impact of changes to some of the women’s and children’s services. It includes factors such as clinical effectiveness and patient safety, deprivation, accessibility and transport and rurality. This was discussed in the context of the wider impact assessment previously carried out.

Independent Review of the Future Fit Options Appraisal Process

This is a detailed examination of the Future Fit assurance process carried out so far. KPMG was selected to provide independent, expert analysis and recommend any further action.

Simon Freeman, Accountable Officer for Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and David Evans, Chief Officer for Telford and Wrekin CCG, said: “We believe strongly that no-change is not an option if we are to provide safe and sustainable hospitals. The broad consensus today was that there is nothing in the independent reports that materially affects the decision to go to public consultation.

“The need to further review affordability and community provision is well known and work is already ongoing to address these. Both of these issues will be reviewed before the CCGs seek assurance from NHS England to launch a consultation.

“It is important to note that this is not a final decision, but a recommendation to go forward to public consultation to gather public views across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and Powys on the proposals.”

On November 30 2016 NHS Future Fit programme board recommended the following preferred option for hospital services:

Princess Royal Hospital (Telford)

– Urgent Care (24/7)

– The majority of day case surgery

– Planned orthopaedic surgery

– Outpatients

– Diagnostics

– Midwifery led unit

Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

– Emergency and critical care

– Urgent care (24/7)

– Complex surgery

– Outpatients and diagnostics

– Women and children’s’ centre