Shrewsbury Town boss was in a “slumber” during Burton Albion win

Shrewsbury Town boss Paul Hurst had difficulty staying awake during Shrewsbury Town’s 1-0 victory over Burton Albion.

Shaun Whalley’s 86th minute penalty gave Salop their fourth victory against Championship opposition in the space of a fortnight.

In a drab contest, the main talking point was the red card dished out to Burnley striker Marvin Sordell, who was penalised for a rash challenge on Abu Ogogo.

Shrewsbury Town boss Paul Hurst expressed his frustration about the final match of pre-season.

He told shrewsburytown.com: “We both wanted to play 11 V 11, and I would’ve been more than happy, but the referee is saying he can’t do that.

“I’m just trying to come out of the slumber I was in on the touchline. I was bored to tears, to be honest, and I can’t wait for Saturday when it means something.”

Article by: Ryan Hillback