Pre-season Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 0 Burton Albion

Shrewsbury Town emerge victorious for the fourth time against Championship opposition in the past fortnight, thanks to a late penalty.

Shaun Whalley converted an 86th minute spot-kick to give Salop another pre-season win, in a match that definitely could not be described as ‘friendly’.

Tensions flared between Abu Ogogo and Marvin Sordell, resulting in the latter receiving his marching orders in the 25th minute for a rash challenge.

The Brewers began the match in the ascendancy. Former Leicester City and Watford winger Lloyd Dyer used his speed to avert Shrewsbury’s defenders, but goalkeeper Dean Henderson dealt with the danger.

At the other end, Alex Rodman drilled the ball across the face of goal, but no Salop player could take advantage.

Town captain Abu Ogogo irritated ex Burnley forward Marvin Sordell by producing a fierce tackle. Seven minutes later the burly front man exacted his revenge with a horrendous tackle just below Ogogo’s knee, that left the referee with no option but to send the striker off. Abu Ogogo reacted to the tackle but was only punished with a yellow card.

Manager Paul Hurst opted to make a change at half-time with the sensible withdrawal of Abu Ogogo. Bryn Morris was drafted onto the field of play.

In the 58th minute, explosive winger Lucas Akins took advantage of Aristote Nsiala’s lack of concentration, but the former Hartlepool defender made amends by tracking back and out-muscling the former Huddersfield man.

With 20 minutes remaining the hosts came within a whisker of opening the scoring. Lenell John-Lewis guided Shaun Whalley’s corner into the path of Louis Dodds. His snap-shot smashed off the post, before the ball was cleared to safety.

But Town was not to be denied in the 86th minute. Former Derby County defender Jake Buxton, swiped out Shaun Whalley inside the box. The former Southport man took the responsibility himself, hammering the ball down the middle, giving goalkeeper Stephen Bywater no chance.

Straight from the restart, a long punt up field was collected by Lenell John Lewis. He set Louis Dodds free who fired just wide of the target.

Salop kick-start their 2017/18 campaign with a home match against Northampton Town next Saturday.

Burton Albion begins their second ever season in the Championship, with a home fixture against Cardiff City.

Attendance: 1,676 (81 away fans)

Team Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town:

1. Henderson, 13. Bolton, 22. Nsiala, 5. Sadler, 12. Brown, 8. Ogogo (45), 20. Nolan (75), 23. Rodman (59), 19, Ennis (59), 9. C. Morris (59), Gnahoua (59),

Subs: MacGillivray, Whalley (59), Dodds (59), John-Lewis (59), B. Morris (45), Adams (75), Jules (59), James (59), Shelis

Subs Not Used: MacGillivray, Jules, Shelis

Burton Albion:

Bywater, Lund, Warnock, Murphy (67), Buxton, McFadzean, Akins (78), Akpan (60), Boyce (33), Sordell, Dyer (78)

Subs: Mousinho (60), Campbell, Naylor (78), Palmer (67), McCrory (78), Sbarra (33)

Sub Not Used: Campbell

Report by: Ryan Hillback