An investigation is underway after two vehicles were damaged by fire in Telford early this morning.

The latest in a spate of similar incidents happened in Hadley at around 3.15am.

One fire appliance was mobilised from Wellington with the crew using breathing apparatus and a hosereel jet to put out the fire.

Both vehicles and fencing were damaged during the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101.