Tenant farmers complete purchase of first farm in Shropshire with HSBC funding

First generation farmers, Philip and Gillian Preece, have completed the purchase of their first farm in Shropshire after securing a six-figure agricultural mortgage from HSBC.

The couple, who have bought Briar Edge Farm in Church Stretton, have been tenant farmers since 2006 when they began farming sheep. The 115-acre farm includes a four-bedroom farmhouse and three outbuildings.

Agricultural consultant, Gillian Preece, said: “Philip and I have banked with HSBC since we began farming 11 years ago, but this was the first time we’d approached the bank for a mortgage. Our agriculture manager, Sue Jones, has been particularly supportive of our plans to purchase our own farm and has helped us realise our dreams of moving back to Shropshire which is where Philip was brought up.”

Martin Lyons, HSBC’s Area Director for Mid & North Wales, commented: “Philip and Gillian are a very driven young couple, who, in the space of only a few years, have achieved an incredible amount. They have worked tirelessly to establish and maintain the business and have built their stock levels up from nothing, which is no mean feat.

“With more than 40 years’ experience in agriculture, HSBC is passionate about supporting the next generation of farmers like Philip and Gillian, helping them to achieve their ambitions and grow the industry in which they work.”