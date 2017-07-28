Telford & Wrekin Council warns over bogus callers offering to remove waste

Telford & Wrekin Council has today issued a warning about doorstep callers offering to remove people’s rubbish and unwanted items for a small fee.

The council says its receiving reports from across Telford and Wrekin about the callers, with rubbish later found dumped by their former owners nearby.

Cllr Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Enforcement said: “Such offers to remove unwanted items may appear convenient but they aren’t disposed of properly.

“Our callers later recognise their own waste just round the corner, up the road or over a fence.

“When they realise what has happened, our callers pick up their waste and take it back home but, by then, they have parted with money for nothing.

“If you need something removed that you can’t take to a Household Recycling Centre yourself, it is vital that you do your checks on the person you plan to use to do it for you.

“You need to know who they are, what vehicle they will use to take away the waste and where they are taking it to.

“Get the details of their waste carrier licence and make sure you get a receipt.

“This Council also offers a Bulk Collection Service. Prices start at £18 for up to three items and there are discounts available subject to eligibility. And you can be sure we will dispose of it properly.”

If the contents of a fly-tip are traced to the original owner, they face a £300 Fixed Penalty Notice for failing in their “Duty of Care” by not carrying out the necessary checks.

Earlier this week a man was issued with fixed penalty notices totalling £700 after he paid someone else to remove a caravan full of waste for him.

The caravan was later found dumped in Cherrington following an investigation by a Telford & Wrekin Council Environmental Enforcement Officer the owner of the van and its contents were traced to a man in the Black Country who admitted he had a clear-out and hired someone to dispose of it all.