Stray cow greets Kingsland Bridge users in Shrewsbury

Motorists and pedestrians using Kingsland Bridge in Shrewsbury got a surprise this morning when a stray cow greeted them.

The cow thought to be from a nearby field is understood to have made its way onto the bridge overnight.

Twitter user Rachel Ball sent us the following tweets.

@shropshirelive seems Kingsland bridge has a new toll collector. Rumours go that you pay a carrot instead of 20p. police have been notified! pic.twitter.com/jgaGGuh5Qv — Rachel Ball (@Rachelhjones) July 28, 2017 Here she is coming to collect her dues! pic.twitter.com/S0lOz4Rnxq — Rachel Ball (@Rachelhjones) July 28, 2017

West Mercia Police was aware of the incident.