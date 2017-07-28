Stray cow greets Kingsland Bridge users in Shrewsbury

By
shropshirelive.com
-

Motorists and pedestrians using Kingsland Bridge in Shrewsbury got a surprise this morning when a stray cow greeted them.

The cow comes to say hello to motorists using the bridge. Photo: Rachel Ball
The cow comes to say hello to motorists using the bridge. Photo: Rachel Ball

The cow thought to be from a nearby field is understood to have made its way onto the bridge overnight.

Twitter user Rachel Ball sent us the following tweets.

West Mercia Police was aware of the incident.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR