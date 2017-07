Motorists were delayed between Junctions 7 and 6 of the M54 this afternoon following a single vehicle collision.

A car collided with the central reservation barrier eastbound on the M54 at just before 5pm.

One lane of the M54 is closed both eastbound and westbound following the collision.

Long queues were reported following the collision.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Telford and Wellington along with West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service.