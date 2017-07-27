Unique Copiers land deal with Shropshire law firm

A Telford company has helped save a local law firm more than £100,000 on their photocopying.

Unique Copiers, in St Georges, will supply, fit and install around 30 photocopy and print machines across the six offices of Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors.

The work, across the sites in Shrewsbury, Ludlow, Oswestry, Telford, Bromyard and Hereford, is part of a £300,000 five-year contract.

Owner of Unique Copiers, Adrian Casey, said he was delighted to be able to work with another local firm to make significant savings.

He said: “A large part of our business is done in Shropshire and it is always good to be able to work with a local company.

“We worked hard to be able to offer them the best deal possible and we are pleased with the savings we have found.

“We will be providing equipment, maintenance and repair.

“This will also make a big difference to both their business and the environment.”

It is estimated that the photocopier is likely to be the highest single energy-using piece of equipment in an office.

They use between 40-70 watts during standby and 1,400-1,600 watts when operating – the equivalent of using an electric heater for four hours.

This contract will see Unique Copiers work alongside Toshiba to provide Lanyon Bowdler with a carbon zero print solution, improving their green credentials in the meantime.

Rowland Waddington, operations manager at Lanyon Bowdler, said they were impressed by the savings that could be made.

He said: “We have provided legal services to Unique Copiers in the past and it is nice to work in a reciprocal way with another company based in Shropshire.

“Unique Copiers have been great to work with and we are saving a lot of money with the added bonus of reducing our carbon emissions, so it’s a very positive deal all round.”

This is just one of a number of contracts recently won by Unique Copiers.

The firm provides equipment to businesses across the county such as Shropshire Gas in Wellington, and Kiyokuni Europe, based on Holyhead Road, Priorslee.