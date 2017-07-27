Shrewsbury Town loan Wolves youngster Niall Ennis

Shrewsbury Town has completed the loan signing of Wolves youngster Niall Ennis – their 11th capture of the summer.

The 18-year-old will link up with Paul Hurst’s side until the end of the season – and is likely to feature against Burton Albion on Saturday.

Ennis is highly rated by Wolverhampton Wanderers – despite the fact that he is yet to make a first team appearance for the club.

Manchester United, Manchester City, and Chelsea have been credited with an interest in the striker, although he committed his future to the Championship club.

Ennis has featured for the England youth side at U18 level.

He made his debut for Wolves’ U23 side, in a 1-0 defeat against Blackburn Rovers.

Ennis featured for Wolves in pre-season last year, but it is believed that boss Nuno Espirito Santo was keen for the youngster to taste senior football.

Article by: Ryan Hillback