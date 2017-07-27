Shrewsbury Town boss pragmatic after AFC Telford defeat

Shrewsbury Town boss Paul Hurst states the 1-0 defeat against AFC Telford was a good experience for his young players.

As Shrewsbury Town did not make any changes in the 2-1 victory against Cardiff City on Tuesday night, the bench was given a chance to impress.

A number of youth products also featured, as they try and stake a claim for a place in the matchday squad.

AFC Telford midfielder Elliott Newby scored the game’s only goal just after the break.

Shrewsbury Town boss Paul Hurst admits he was not happy with defeat, but understands the loss due to his young squad.

He told shrewsburytown.com: “It was a good experience for the young players.

“We wanted to win the game and that was the message in the dressing room before the game, so I’m not happy we’ve lost the game, but ultimately that was a very young group.

“I still believe that if we had played to our best we would have won the game. We started the game well, but then lost our way a little bit and then they got the goal.

“Towards the end of the game (our) fitness levels started to show and had the game gone on a bit longer we might have got an equaliser, but overall, we struggled to create any real clear cut chances.”

