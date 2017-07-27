Severn Trent to carry out upgrades to water network in Shrewsbury

Severn Trent will be carrying out upgrades to the water network in the Shelton area of Shrewsbury at the end of this month and through August.

Engineers will be installing new valves beneath sections of the footpath on the A458 Welshpool Road.

Gareth Mead, from Severn Trent, explains: “We’re constantly monitoring our water network to make sure customers receive not only top quality water but also a reliable supply that’s always there when they need it.

“The upgrades to our network in Shelton will help make sure that customers can continue to enjoy receiving fresh water for many years to come.”

The first section of work begins on Monday, 31 July near to the junction with the road that leads to the rear of the Co-op and will last for around five days. Engineers from Severn Trent’s contract partner Amey will then be working for around 10 days near to the roundabout by Oxon Business Park.

Gareth continues: “We’ll have temporary traffic lights in place so that our engineers can work safely throughout both sections of the project.

“We’re carrying out this work during the summer holidays and roads are a bit quieter and we’ll be working over weekends to complete this project as quickly as possible. We’ll also work with local people and businesses as much as we can to avoid disruption where possible.”