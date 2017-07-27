New trainee sales advisor joins Heritage Glass Group

Heritage Glass Group of Shropshire has appointed a new trainee sales advisor following an expansion of the county’s premier glazing company into Mid Wales.

Phil Jones, aged 21, from Nesscliffe, a former pupil of the Corbett School at Baschurch, joins the Shrewsbury firm after working in a restaurant in the town for three years and will undergo full training within the group to fully understand its products and services.

HGG Operations Director, Paul Hotchkiss, said: “Rather than take on an apprentice, we decided to employ Phil on a proper payment structure as an official trainee brand executive.

“He will visit several manufacturers and suppliers to see how things are actually made and will also be made part of our sales team who really believe in our brand and its products, before taking part in site visits to appreciate the care taken in installations.”

Phil, added: “I believe this is a very progressive company who welcome fresh talent to their ranks and I am very grateful to be given this opportunity.

“I love working with people and see this as a wonderful chance as a first step to an exciting new career.”

With record order books to date this year, Heritage Glass Group is expanding and adding other divisions to its portfolio of services to create a full package for customers, including groundworks and building projects, having recently won several prestigious contracts in Mid Wales.

The long-standing and family-owned firm works with several local organisations, housing associations and utility companies as well as many local domestic customers, having completed major projects for Link 51 in Telford, The Shrewsbury Nuffield Hospital and The Cedars group dwellings in Shrewsbury, together with re-glazing the town’s iconic Sabrina boat.