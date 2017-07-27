New Primark store opens in Shrewsbury

Primark today opened a new store within the Darwin Shopping Centre in Shrewsbury, creating 142 jobs.

The store was officially opened by the Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Jane Mackenzie. Today’s opening brings the number of Primark stores in the UK to 179 and 341 for the company.

The new store showcases two floors of fashion over 30,600 sq ft of retail space and features the latest trends in women’s, men’s and children’s fashions including footwear, accessories as well as lingerie, beauty and homeware. The store’s design and layout builds on Primark’s latest contemporary shop fit with 32 fitting rooms, 22 cash desks (including refunds and exchanges), access to free Wifi and two customer “recharge” seating areas for enjoyable and convenient shopping.

Simon Gibbs, Director of Sales, UK, Primark, said: “We are delighted to open a new store in Shrewsbury. This is an important opening for Primark and we look forward to expanding our footprint and bringing the Primark brand to more customers.”

The Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Jane Mackenzie, said: “I am delighted that Primark is coming to town, bringing both valued jobs and high-quality affordable fashion to everyone living in Shrewsbury. Their award-winning store design, which creates a space where customers can relax and use Wifi as well as shop for clothes, is fabulous.”

Kevin Lockwood, Darwin Shopping Centre Manager, said: “We are looking forward to seeing Primark open and know that our shoppers will be very excited to have the store in Shrewsbury. Primark adds to our fashion and family offer and we look forward to including them as part of our line-up for future fashion events.”