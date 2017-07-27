Match Report: AFC Telford 1 – 0 Shrewsbury Town

A mixture of youth and first team players fell to a narrow defeat against neighbours AFC Telford.

Boss Paul Hurst did not make any changes in the 2-1 victory over Cardiff City on Tuesday night.

Those that featured on the bench were given the opportunity to stake their claim for a first team spot. A number of youth products also featured in the defeat at the New Bucks Head.

Elliot Newby scored in the early stages of the second half, to give Rob Edwards’ side a victory against their rivals.

The away side showed early attacking intent. Former Middlesbrough midfielder Bryn Morris fired wide from the edge of the box.

Then Arthur Gnahoua and Jason McAtee combined well, with Swansea City loanee Dan James powering a header comfortably wide.

Shrewsbury continued to push forward. Bucks keeper Jaz Singh had to be alert to save Jason McAtee’s 25-yard effort.

Christos Shelis has impressed so far with a number of key defensive displays in pre-season. The 17-year-old showed his capabilities again, by blocking three efforts from the home side.

AFC Telford were presented with a wonderful opportunity to break the deadlock. Jordan Gough’s cross was nodded on by Marcus Dinanga in-towards Matthew Barnes-Homer. The former Luton striker somehow blazed over from eight yards.

At the beginning of the second half, the home side found themselves ahead. Curtis Strong danced past Ryan Sears before feeding Elliott Newby. He bulldozed forward before placing the ball through the legs of Christos Shelis and into the bottom corner.

The second half petered out considerably with a misguided Zak Jules header, and a couple of half chances from Arthur Gnahoua the only bright sparks.

Shrewsbury welcome Burton Albion on Saturday – AFC Telford visits Caernarfon.

Team Line Ups:

AFC Telford:

Singh, Mantack, Gough, White, Hayden, Rea (45), Dinanga (45), Royle (45), Barnes-Homer, Marsden, Newby

Subs: Sutton, Martinez, Lipton, Strong (45), Dunbar (45), Fitzpatrick (45), Marsh, Dwyer

Subs Not Used: Sutton, Martinez, Lipton, Marsh, Dwyer

Shrewsbury Town:

15. MacGillivray, 27. Sears, 19. Jules, 39. Shelis, 28. Roberts, 21. James, 17. Adams, 18. B. Morris (80), 26. McAtee (65), 14. John-Lewis, 11. Gnahoua

Subs: Gregory, Gallagher (65), Hughes, Barnett (80), Ofori, Corfield

Subs Not Used: Gregory, Hughes, Ofori, Corfield

Report by: Ryan Hillback