High value equipment stolen from Newport building site

Police are appealing for witnesses after a large quantity of high value building equipment was stolen in Newport last weekend.

The theft happened between 7am and 11am on Sunday 23 July on a building site, at the rear of the Victoria Hotel on St Marys Street.

Prior to the incident, a white pickup, white transit style van and a flat bed lorry that had been used in the theft, can be seen on CCTV travelling along Water Lane from the direction of Lower Bar and then back afterwards.

Building equipment including Hydraulic Muncher, two Selector Grabs, a Shear, and a bucket were stolen.

PC Jamie Gough of West Mercia Police said: “There may have been more than one person involved in this break-in.

“We believe that there may have been numerous joggers, dog walkers and vehicles passing through the area at the time and witnessed the incident, and urge them to come forward.

“We especially wish to talk to anyone driving past that may have had a dash cam that captured the event.

“Anyone who has any information about the burglary is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting 94s of 24 July 2017.

“Or leave information anonymously and for free with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. People can also use the Crimestoppers online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information-online.”