Firefighters were called to a fire in a barn containing 100 tonnes of hay and straw at Whixall early this morning.

Crews were called to the fire at Whixall Hall Farm, Dobsons Bridge, Whixall at around 1.45am.

Five fire appliances including the Light Pumping Unit and the Water Carrier were mobilised from Oswestry, Prees, Shrewsbury and Wem.

An Operations officer was also in attendance.