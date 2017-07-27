Callum Burton leaves Shrewsbury Town for Championship Hull City

Callum Burton has left Shrewsbury Town and joined recently relegated Hull City on an undisclosed deal.

The Championship club was heavily linked with Callum Burton in the last few days, and now the club has completed the deal.

Burton, 20, made just one appearance for Salop; a 3-0 defeat against Swindon Town on the final day of the 2015/16 season.

The Newport born stopper played 11 league games for neighbours AFC Telford last season, whilst he has also spent time on loan at Market Drayton, Nuneaton, Workington, and Southport.

Relegated Hull City, who appointed former CSKA Moscow and Russia boss Leonid Slutsky as their new manager in the summer, were on the lookout for a new stopper after allowing Eldin Jakupovic to join Leicester City in a £2.25 million deal.

Burton will likely join the club’s U23 set up, with Alan McGregor and David Marshall being firm favourites to jockey for the number one spot.

Article by: Ryan Hillback